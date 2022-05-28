Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Up 64.5% in May

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 305,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

