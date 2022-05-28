EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $136.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.10 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $115.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $553.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $575.50 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $610.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.