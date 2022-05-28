Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diginex Limited is a digital assets financial services company. It focuses on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering product and services. The company also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access. Diginex Limited, formerly known as 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp., is based in HONG KONG. “

NASDAQ EQOS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 232,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,330. Eqonex has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 1,027.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eqonex in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eqonex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eqonex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eqonex in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

