Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.58.

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

