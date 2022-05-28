Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BiomX Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BiomX in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BiomX by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in BiomX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

