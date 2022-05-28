Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

ELS stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 739,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,437. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

