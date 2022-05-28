Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) to post $670.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $683.40 million and the lowest is $663.15 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $598.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $78.13 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

