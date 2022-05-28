Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 409,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Erasca has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $683.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 729,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Erasca by 145.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 532,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

