Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,505,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

