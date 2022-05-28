Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,897.5 days.
CUYTF stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $61.44.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.