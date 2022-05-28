Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,897.5 days.

CUYTF stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

