Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Up 63.6% in May

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUMNF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 10,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,020. Euro Manganese has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.
Euro Manganese Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Manganese (EUMNF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.