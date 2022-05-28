European Wax Center (EWCZ) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare European Wax Center to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get European Wax Center alerts:

This table compares European Wax Center and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million -$3.41 million 215.92 European Wax Center Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 24.60

European Wax Center’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center. European Wax Center is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30% European Wax Center Competitors -24.25% 340.79% -3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for European Wax Center and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75 European Wax Center Competitors 271 1023 1550 85 2.49

European Wax Center currently has a consensus target price of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 38.94%. Given European Wax Center’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.