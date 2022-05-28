Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Evans Bancorp stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 246.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

