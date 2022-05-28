Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.56). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 164,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $113.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

