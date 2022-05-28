Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.66) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $$26.49 during midday trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

