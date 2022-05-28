Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,455,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,675,917.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 48,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,878. The company has a market cap of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

