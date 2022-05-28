Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXHI remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Exlites Holdings International has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get Exlites Holdings International alerts:

About Exlites Holdings International (Get Rating)

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.