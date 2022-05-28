Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXHI remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Exlites Holdings International has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.00.
About Exlites Holdings International
