Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,196.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on EXPGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 3,800 ($47.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,560 ($44.80) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.19) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,146 ($39.59) to GBX 2,665 ($33.53) in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of EXPGY opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. Experian has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $49.97.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
