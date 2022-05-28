Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTCH. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,849,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after buying an additional 189,935 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,446,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

