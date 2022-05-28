Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.42.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 268,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,099. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $983,225,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.