Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

