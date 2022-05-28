Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.96.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,219,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 133,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 133,158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

