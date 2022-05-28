Financial Analysis: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Broadway Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 1.22% 0.28% 0.04% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.43% 9.61% 0.90%

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 4.53 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.51 $5.36 million $1.46 13.01

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Broadway Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of August 25, 2021, it operated seven full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

