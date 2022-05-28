Financial Analysis: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) versus Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 6.75 -$73.68 million ($1.46) -2.95 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 379.51%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 212.76%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -24.47% -23.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.