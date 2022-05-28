Financial Contrast: SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) versus Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SJM and Voyager Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Voyager Digital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Voyager Digital has a consensus target price of $18.15, suggesting a potential upside of 617.19%. Given Voyager Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.77% -1.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SJM and Voyager Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $967.83 million 2.24 -$389.91 million N/A N/A Voyager Digital $175.06 million 2.46 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -8.43

Voyager Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SJM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Voyager Digital beats SJM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, leasing and related activities. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, treasury, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

Voyager Digital Company Profile

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

