Financial Review: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) versus Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.29 -$226.27 million ($4.64) -0.43 Lincoln Educational Services $335.34 million 0.49 $34.72 million $0.90 6.76

Lincoln Educational Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -65.59% -119.59% -55.98% Lincoln Educational Services 8.97% 26.65% 11.28%

Volatility & Risk

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and Lincoln Educational Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 734.17%. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.36%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising nursing, dental and medical assistant, claim examiner, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it had 13,059 students enrolled at 22 campuses. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

