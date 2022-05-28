Financial Review: Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alset EHome International and Henderson Land Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Henderson Land Development 2 0 1 0 1.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and Henderson Land Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $19.80 million 2.17 -$103.32 million N/A N/A Henderson Land Development $3.03 billion 6.75 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Henderson Land Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -641.44% -66.57% -62.68% Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Henderson Land Development beats Alset EHome International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Henderson Land Development (Get Rating)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; trades in building materials; and disposes leasehold land, as well as engages in the food and beverage and travel operations. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

