First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. First Bank has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $266.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

