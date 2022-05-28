First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 4,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

