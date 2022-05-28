First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 4,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEAGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

