First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FDT stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $65.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

