First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FDT stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $65.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
