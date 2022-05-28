First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

