First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,582. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after buying an additional 195,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 60,087 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter.

