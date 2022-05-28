First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $7,540,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

FTC stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. 32,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

