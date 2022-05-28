First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Up 65.4% in May

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,042,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QTEC traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.62. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $181.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

