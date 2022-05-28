First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.71. 80,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.62. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

