First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,972.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 380,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter worth $4,358,000.

NASDAQ FID traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 7,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,736. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

