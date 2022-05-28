FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,598,000 after purchasing an additional 278,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,465,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

