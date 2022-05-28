FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 30th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FirstService by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in FirstService by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FirstService by 84.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,636,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FirstService by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

Shares of FSV traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26. FirstService has a 12-month low of $115.33 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

