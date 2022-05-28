FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

FLT opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

