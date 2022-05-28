FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 45.0% in May

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SKOR stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $54.56.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
