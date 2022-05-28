FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 45.0% in May

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SKOR stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

