Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 85.8% in May

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLOOF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Flower One has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.26.
Flower One Company Profile (Get Rating)
