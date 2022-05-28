Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 85.8% in May

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLOOF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Flower One has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

