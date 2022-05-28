Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 87.0% in May

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 310,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

