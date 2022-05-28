Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.