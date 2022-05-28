Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Up 68.8% in May

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,318,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 2,558,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

FSUMF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

