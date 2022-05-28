Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSNUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($36.70) to €33.30 ($35.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($59.52) to €60.25 ($64.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.43) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 68,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,745. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.