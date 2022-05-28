Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on FSNUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($36.70) to €33.30 ($35.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($59.52) to €60.25 ($64.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.43) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.65.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 68,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,745. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
