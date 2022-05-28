Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.