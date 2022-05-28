Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

FRO traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 3,882,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -228.60 and a beta of 0.10.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

