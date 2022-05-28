Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.
Fuji Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
