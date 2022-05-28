Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.