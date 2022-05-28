Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fuwei Films stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.94.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fuwei Films in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

