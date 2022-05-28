Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.
GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.45%.
In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.