Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.45%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.